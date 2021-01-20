New Delhi, January 20: Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and MCD in-charge Shri Durgesh Pathak on Tuesday said that the citizens of Delhi are spontaneously joining the Mohalla Sabhas organised by the AAP; the number of participants is increasing and people are sharing various stories of harassment they have faced from the BJP ruled MCD. The Aam Aadmi Pary noted that the way more and more people are participating extensively in Mohalla Sabhas, it is clear that there is a lot of anger among the people against the BJP. Today, the Aam Aadmi Party organized around 50 Mohalla Sabhas at 69 places across Delhi as the part of the campaign to expose the corruption of the BJP-ruled MCD. The meeting today witnessed a footfall of about 7000 people including local councillors and MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party were present. The Aam Aadmi Party is continuously exposing the corruption of the BJP ruled MCD and to apprise the people regarding the corruption of the BJP ruled MCD the Aam Aadmi Party has started Mohalla Sabhas across Delhi. The fundamental goal of the Aam Aadmi Party is to interact with the people and to burst the propaganda of the BJP.

Starting from 7th January the Aam Aadmi Party is regularly holding these Mohalla Sabhas where the party leaders are exposing the corruption of the BJP ruled MCD across Delhi. During these Mohalla Sabhas, the Aam Aadmi Party leaders invite the public to discuss the corruption of the BJP ruled MCD. The Aam Aadmi Party leaders during these Mohalla Sabhas have noticed that the citizens of Delhi have made up their mind to throw BJP out of the MCD and to elect the Aam Aadmi Party. MCD Commissioners Pulled Up by Environment Committee Over Rising Levels of Dust and Air Pollution in Delhi, Says AAP MLA Atishi.

MCD in-charge of Aadmi Party Shri Durgesh Pathak said, "Citizens of Delhi are not only keen to know how the Bharatiya Janata Party is doing corruption. The number of participants is increasing day by day in Mohalla Sabhas. Today citizens of Delhi are fed up with the BJP ruled MCD and that is why they are fully supporting these Mohalla Sabhas organised by the Aam Aadmi Party. The people of Delhi are so fed up with the misgovernance of the BJP that they have made up their mind to throw BJP out of the incident and elect the Aam Aadmi Party. Today citizens are openly sharing the stories of harassment faced from the BJP ruled MCD." Arvind Kejriwal Govt Approves 18 Advanced Ventilators for ICUs at GB Pant Hospital To Improve Healthcare Infrastructure in Delhi.

The citizens of Delhi are fully aware of the fact that in the last 15 years the BJP has done rampant corruption in the MCD. The citizens of Delhi are also aware of the fact that due to the massive corruption and the numerous scams the BJP has made MCD bankrupt. Today due to the corruption of the BJP the salaries of the employees of the BJP ruled MCD are pending for the last several months. The citizens of Delhi want an honest party to rule the MCD. The citizens of Delhi have realised that only an honest political party can run the MCD properly and perform all the duties. In the last 14 years the BJP has only done corruption in the MCD and today every citizen of Delhi knows about the corruption of the BJP ruled MCD. In the last 14 years, the BJP has done numerous scams inside the MCD. Scams with the medicines of dengue and malaria, scam with machines to clean the landfills and the recent Rs 2500 crore scam.