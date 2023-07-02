Mumbai, July 2: Maharashtra will now sprint forward with one chief minister and two deputy chief ministers, CM Eknath Shinde said on Sunday after NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as his deputy. Sanjay Raut On Ajit Pawar: Sharad Pawar Undeterred, Claims Shiv Sena UBT Leader; Says This 'Circus' Won't Last Long.

"Politics of development is being backed by a man of development. When a deserving party worker gets a secondary role, such things happen," Shinde said about Ajit Pawar, the nephew of Sharad Pawar who is known to display rebellious streaks. Ajit Pawar To Stake Claim on NCP Name And Party Symbol After Swearing in As Maharashtra Deputy CM? Numbers Say Its Possible.

"Now the double engine government has a triple engine. The state will sprint (on the path of development). Now we have one CM and two deputy chief ministers. This will help faster development of the state," Shinde told reporters.