Mumbai, July 2: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar is undeterred by the split in his party and can start afresh. In a day of massive political developments, Ajit Pawar was sworn in as deputy chief minister in the Eknath Shinde government along with several of his colleagues. Ajit Pawar To Stake Claim on NCP After Swearing in As Maharashtra Deputy CM? Numbers Say Its Possible.

In a tweet, Raut said, "I just spoke with NCP Sharad Pawar. He said he is firm and people's support is behind us. We can make a fresh start with Uddhav Thackeray.” Raut said people of Maharashtra will not tolerate such a "circus", an apparent reference to government formation through vertical splits in political parties, for long. Ajit Pawar Sworn-In As Maharashtra Deputy CM for Third Time in 3 Years, ‘Splits’ NCP.

"Some people seem to be determined to completely spoil Maharashtra's politics. Let them proceed on their chosen path," said Raut, in an apparent reference to Ajit Pawar, CM Shinde and the Bharatiya Janata Party.