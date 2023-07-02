In what could be termed an earthquake in Maharashtra politics, Nationalist Congress Party's Ajit Pawar joined the Shiv Sene-BJP-led Maharashtra government today. Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister, sharing the post with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis. Now, the question arise whether he will stake a claim on NCP, just like Eknath Shinde did when he broke away from Shiv Sena (undivided) with One-third of total MLAs. If we look at the numbers, it seems possible for Pawar to clinch the party from his uncle Sharad Pawar. Sources said that Ajit Pawar has the backing of 40 NCP MLAs & 6 NCP MLCs. The party has 54 MLAs in the state assembly in total. Ajit Pawar Becomes New Deputy CM: Maharashtra Sees Four Oath-Taking Ceremonies Since 2019.

Ajit Pawar's Number Game:

We have all the numbers, all MLAs are with me. We are here as a party. We have informed all seniors also. The majority is given importance in a democracy. Our party is 24 years old and young leadership should come forward: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar pic.twitter.com/oDmp8aQjmk — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2023

According to Sources:

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has backing of 40 NCP MLAs & 6 NCP MLCs: Sources pic.twitter.com/rV0HciEWcE — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2023

Ajit Pawar To Stake Claim on NCP?

