New Delhi, July 25: Union Minister and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal, while chiding around 23 BJP MPs who were absent from the House on different occasions, has instructed them to be always present in the Upper House during the proceedings. According to sources, Piyush Goyal called these MPs to his office in the Parliament House and gave strict instructions that no excuses will be entertained for their absence from the House. PM Narendra Modi Tears Into Opposition as Parliament Logjam Continues Over Manipur Violence, Says 'Seems They Want To Remain in Opposition' (Watch Video).

If sources are to be believed, Piyush Goyal while instructing them to be always present in the House during the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha, even told these MPs of the party to go for lunch only during lunch time. During the Monsoon Session of Parliament, the government has to pass many important bills related to the rights of the Delhi government from the Rajya Sabha where the government does not have a majority. Modi Government To Face No-Confidence Motion? INDIA Parties Likely to Submit Notice of No-Confidence Motion in Lok Sabha.

The government always wants to be present in the Rajya Sabha in full numbers as opposition parties have been attacking the Centre over several issues in the ongoing Parliament Session.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 25, 2023 03:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).