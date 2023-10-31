New Delhi, October 31: Delhi Minister Atishi on Tuesday alleged that the Enforcement Directorate will arrest Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal when he appears before them "because Prime Minister Narendra Modi fears him". The ED on Monday issued summons for Kejriwal to appear for questioning on November 2 in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam case. According to sources, Kejriwal has been formally called to appear before the ED on November 2. Kejriwal was subjected to questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in April. Arvind Kejriwal Summoned By ED for Questioning in Delhi Excise Policy Case on November 2

The summons arrived on the same day when the Supreme Court denied bail to former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Atishi said, "Arvind Kejriwal's potential arrest is not due to any specific legal case against him but rather because the Prime Minister harbours apprehensions about him." Delhi Excise Policy Case: ED Summons CM Arvind Kejriwal in Liquor Policy Scam Case on November 2

“The BJP and PM Modi are aware that they cannot defeat the AAP in elections. Therefore, in an attempt to dismantle the AAP, they are incarcerating its prominent leaders. Placing the key figures of the Aam Aadmi Party behind bars signifies only one thing - the BJP's determination to obliterate the AAP,” she said while addressing the media here.

