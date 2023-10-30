Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 2 for questioning in the Delhi Excise Policy Case. Earlier today, the Supreme Court denied bail to former deputy chief minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia in corruption and money-laundering cases related to the excise policy case. Manish Sisodia To Remain in Jail: Supreme Court Denies Bail to AAP Leader in Delhi Excise Policy Case, Directs to Conclude Trial in 6-8 Months

