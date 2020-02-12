Arvind Kejriwal Swearing-in Ceremony: AAP Chief to Take Oath as Delhi CM on February 16 at Ramlila Maidan

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal waves to AAP workers as party wins Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 12: Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as the chief minister of Delhi for the third consecutive time on February 16. The swearing-in ceremony of Arvind Kejriwal will take place at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. Earlier in the day, Kejriwal also met Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal. Arvind Kejriwal's Pro-Incumbency Wave Leads to AAP's Second Landslide Victory in Delhi.

The AAP registered an astounding victory in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020. The party bagged 62 out of 70 seats. Kejriwal and other prominent leaders of AAP, including Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Atishi and Raghav Chadha also won from their respective constituencies. PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings to Arvind Kejriwal on AAP Victory in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.

After AAP's victory, Kejriwal thanked people of the national capital for showing trust in him. While addressing his party workers, he said that the victory in the Delhi Assembly elections 2020 belonged to all those who got a better education and health facilities. In these assembly elections, AAP's poll-campaign highlighted the wok done by its government in the field of education and health sector.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which was confident of crossing the double-figure mark this time, won the remaining eight seats. However, the Congress, which ruled the state for 15 years from 1998-2013 drew blank again for the second consecutive time in Delhi.