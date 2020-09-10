Ahmedabad, September 10: The Gujarat Police was left confused after a man who was considered to have been killed months ago returned back home. What adds more to the cops' confusion is that his two brothers are lodged up in jail for allegedly confessing to have "murdered" him. Lucknow Double Murder Case: Wife, Son of Railway Official Shot Dead in High Security Zone of UP Capital.

The incident was reported in Kharpada village in Gujarat's Aravalli district. The man who considered to be dead, Ishvar Manat, returned home this week leaving the family members shocked. He had went missing in February this year.

A body considered to be of Manat was cremated by the family around six months ago, whereas, the police chargesheeted and jailed his two brothers in the murder case, reported Times Now.

Manat, a labourer, reportedly told the police that he was unable to return home in time due to total lockdown imposed in the nation. The travel restrictions following the outbreak of COVID-19 provided him with no opportunity to head back home from Junagadh district, where he was stranded.

Manat has appealed the police to release his brothers at the earliest. He alleged that they were falsely implicated and the confession was extracted through "torture". Taking cognisance of the fiasco, Gandhinagar Inspector General Abhay Chudasama suspended Isri police station inspector RR Tabiyad, under whose jurisdiction the case fell.

