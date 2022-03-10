Mumbai, March 11: The Assembly Election Results 2022 of the five states namely Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur which underwent polling on March 7 will be declared on March 10. The counting of the votes in these five states for a total of 690 assembly seats is underway.

Punjab Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Underway, AAP Leads in Over 20 Seats, Congress in 14.

As per the early trends in the counting so far, Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is trailing in Patiala, while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath is leading the Gorakhpur seat. Pushkar Dhami, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand is trailing and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu is leading in Amritsar.

Earlier Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi offered prayers in Chamkaur Sahib Gurudwara along with his family as the Assembly Election 2022 Results started pouring in with the counting underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2022 09:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).