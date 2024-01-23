On January 23, a clash unfolded in Guwahati, Assam, during the Congress party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, as tensions escalated between police and Congress workers. The incident occurred amid the ongoing yatra organised by the Congress. The incident unfolded as Congress workers were seen pushing through police barricades, as captured in a 39-second video shared by news agency ANI. Further details on the confrontation are awaited. Rahul Gandhi Stopped from Entering Temple: Congress Leader, Party Workers Stage Sit-in Protest for Being Stopped From Visiting Batadrava Than in Assam (Watch Video).

Clash Erupts Between Police and Congress Workers in Assam

#WATCH | A clash broke out between Police and Congress workers in Assam's Guwahati, during Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/WxitGxup3m — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024

