A case has been filed against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders for 'violence, provocation, assault', Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday. "With reference to wanton acts of violence, provocation, damage to public property, and assault on police personnel today by Cong members, a FIR has been registered against Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal , Kanhaiya Kumar and other individuals under section 120(B)143/147/188/283/353/332/333/427 IPC R/W Sec. 3 of PDPP Act," he said in a tweet. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi Says ‘Efforts Are Being Made To Enslave Students of North East and India’ Amid Rift With Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Rahul Gandhi and Others Booked

With reference to wanton acts of violence, provocation , damage to public property and assault on police personnel today by Cong members , a FIR has been registered against Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal , Kanhaiya Kumar and other individuals under section… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 23, 2024

