Patna, October 19: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, on Monday, criticised Nitish Kumar, Chief Minister of Bihar, for being 'unjust' to LJP president Chirag Paswan. "What Nitish Kumar Ji did with Chirag Paswan is not good," said Yadav. He also added, "Chirag Paswan needs his father at this time more than ever before but Ram Vilas Paswan ji is not among us and we are sad about it." Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: BJP to Telecast PM Narendra Modi's Election Rallies Digitally.

Chirag Paswan had earlier, said, "I believe Bihar CM’s stopped envisioning policies & become saturated. He dismisses young leaders, calling them inexperienced but himself started as a young activist during the JP movement." He claimed that young leaders are well aware and can "think for Bihar." Paswan also said that the JD(U) chief is anxious to portray a distance and wedge between LJP and BJP. BJP Leaders in Bihar Hitting out at LJP Under Pressure from Nitish Kumar: Chirag Paswan.

Read the Tweet here:

What Nitish Kumar Ji did with Chirag Paswan is not good. Chirag Paswan needs his father at this time more than ever before but Ram Vilas Paswan ji is not among us and we are sad about it. Nitish Kumar did injustice to Chirag Paswan: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav#BiharElections2020 pic.twitter.com/ojJuY8gd3b — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2020

The verbal blame-game in the Bihar political circles started with LJP's Chirag Paswan claimed a BJP-LJP government in Bihar following the assembly elections, and has been continuing ever since. The BJP has, however, denied his claims. The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases between October 28 and November 7. The results will be declared on November 10.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2020 01:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).