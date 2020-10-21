Patna, October 21: Ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday lashed out the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for forming an alliance with Left parties. During a poll rally in Paliganj area of Patna, Yogi Adityanath called Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India –Marxist and Leninist CPI (M-L) as "New Corona". Bihar Assembly Election 2020: From Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav to Pushpam Priya Chaudhary; Here is the List of Probable Bihar CM Candidates.

The UP CM said, "Bihar has a responsibility today. You have won the battle against Corona to some extent under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. But RJD & Congress want to leave CPI and CPI (M-L) amid you as a new Corona, this is no less than COVID19."

Statement by Yogi Adityanath:

There can be no greater misfortune in Indian politics than RJD-Congress's support to those who are raising slogans in premier institutes of India, with intention of breaking the country into pieces. They intend to spread terrorism, naxalism, extremism and separatism again: UP CM https://t.co/6TEShM6Wti — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2020

Adityanath added that RJD-Congress are supporting those who raised slogans in premier institutes of India, with the intention of breaking the country into pieces. He stated, "They intend to spread terrorism, Naxalism, extremism and separatism again." Notably, Adityanath is one of the star campaigners of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming elections in Bihar. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: 31% Candidates in First Phase of Polls Face Criminal Cases, Says ADR Report.

The BJP and the Janata Dal-United (JDU) are contesting Bihar election in the alliance. As part of the seat-sharing pact, the JDU is contesting on 122 seats, out which the Nitish Kumar-led party will give seven seats to Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM). Similarly, the BJP allot seats to Vikassheel Insaan Party under their quota of 121.

In these elections, the RJD is contesting elections in alliance with the Congress and left parties. As per the agreement, the RJD will contest 144 seats, while the Congress party will fight on 70 seats. The RJD has given six seats to Vikas-sheel Insaan Party (VIP) and two seats to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). A total of 29 seats have been allocated to three Left parties—CPI-ML, CPI, CPM.

The election in Bihar will take place in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.

