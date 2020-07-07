Patna, July 7: Former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, part of the Opposition grand alliance in the state, issued an ultimatum to the Congress on Tuesday. The Hindustan Awami Morcha (Secular) leader asked the grand old party to allay his concerns related to their coalition by July 10 - failing to which he will announce his "decision" on July 11.

Manjhi, according to reports, is all set for a switchover to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He was part of the state and Centre-ruling coalition till 2018, and decided to part ways after being apparently sidelined ahead of the 2019 general elections. Tejashwi Yadav is Undoubtedly Chief Ministerial Face of 'Mahagathbandhan', Says RJD MP Manoj Jha.

Manjhi's discontent with the grand alliance was sparked after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) projected their de-facto chief Tejashwi Yadav as the chief ministerial candidate ahead of the upcoming Bihar elections.

The HAM(S) has also, reportedly, not received positive feelers to its seat-share proposal for the forthcoming polls. In the 2015 assembly elections, it was granted 20 seats to contest by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance. Manjhi, according to party insiders, would remain in the RJD-Congress-led fold only if he is allotted a greater share.

"Congress has said they will sort things (in the alliance) till 10th July. It depends on their decision, if they are able to mediate and our demands are met then all right, otherwise we will announce our decision on 11th," Manjhi said.

Manjhi, earlier today, convened a meeting of HAM(S) core committee to decide on the future course of action. The party has authorised him to take the final decision on remaining in the grand alliance, joining the NDA or moving into the polls without any alliance.

Top HAM(S) sources while speaking to HT said Manjhi's re-induction into the NDA camp is "all but a formality". BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand, while speaking to the publication, said the party is open to bring more parties into the ruling coalition if they support the policies of the government.

Manjhi, a leader from the Mahadalit community, had shot to fame in 2014 when he was appointed as the chief minister by the JD(U) legislature party. Then a JD(U) leader, Manjhi was chosen for the post by Nitish Kumar who had vacated the CM post following the party's dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections that year.

Manjhi's alleged autocratic style of functioning forced Nitish to reclaim power from him in 2015 - months before the assembly polls. This compelled the former to quit JD(U) and form his own party - HAM(S). He had subsequently joined the BJP-led NDA, which was then at loggerheads against Nitish who reunited with foe Lalu Prasad Yadav to form the grand alliance.

The HAM(S) had failed to impress in the 2015 polls, as it won only 1 out of the 20 seats contested. The sole victory came for Manjhi alone. The party also has one member in the State Legislative Council.

