Congress Infighting in Madhya Pradesh: Not Upset With Jyotiraditya Scindia, Says Kamal Nath After Party Asks Them to Iron Out Differences

Kamal Nath with Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo Credits: IANS)

Bhopal, February 18: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday said that he was not upset with Jyotiraditya Scindia who threatened to launch a protest against the state government. "I never get upset with anyone. I never got upset with Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Why would I get upset with Scindia?," Kamal Nath told reporters. His statement came a day after reports surfaced that the Congress party has asked Nath and Scindia to resolve differences. Kamal Nath Responds to Jyotiraditya Scindia, Digvijaya Singh as Congress Infighting Escalates in Madhya Pradesh.

Nath and Scindia have been at loggerheads ever since the former took over as the Chief Minister. Recently, Scindia told his supporters that he would hit the streets if the Kamal Nath government failed to fulfil the promises made in the party manifesto. "I will become shield and sword of guest teachers in Madhya Pradesh if their demands are not met," Scindia said last week. Nath responded by saying: "Manifesto is for five years, right? It is not for five months". Shivaji Bust Row: Kamal Nath's MP-Son Nakul Nath Announces Installation of 2 Life-Size Statues of Late Maratha King.

Congress had promised to absorb the guest teachers in government service on better terms but the government has not been able to fulfil its promise yet. "It is impossible that Congress makes a promise and does not fulfil it. If Congress has promised something, it is very important to fulfil it. Nahi to sadak par utarna padega (otherwise we'll have to take to the streets)," Scindia then warned. "To utar jayein sadkon par (do hit the streets if you wish)," Nath shot back.

Earlier, Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh dispelled rumours that there was acrimony between Scindia and Nath. "We had a meeting on Saturday morning that Scindia attended. The atmosphere was cordial. He had another appointment and had to leave by noon. But his part of discussion was completed by then," Digvijaya Singh said.