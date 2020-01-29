Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Rajnath Singh Defends CAA, Says 'No One Can Touch Indian Muslims'

Rajnath Singh (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, January 29: Amid ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday assured the Muslim community that no one can take away their citizenship. While campaigning for Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, Rajnath Singh defended the CAA. The defence minister said that the voters should not to doubt the intention of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). CAA Not Made to Hurt Sentiments of Any Religion: Rajnath Singh.

Singh stated, “I want to tell my Muslim brothers - it is up to you to decide whether to vote for us or not, but please do not doubt our intentions. No one can touch you, let alone taking away your citizenship.” While speaking on the anti-Sikh riots of 1984, the Defence Minister said, “We formed Special Investigation Team (SIT) again to probe the 1984 Sikh riots case. Those who are found guilty in the case would be punished.”

Rajnath Singh's Statement:

#WATCH Defence Minister Rajnath Singh: I want to tell my Muslim brothers - it is up to you to decide whether to vote for us or not but please do not doubt our intentions. No one can touch you, let alone taking away your citizenship. pic.twitter.com/bzMo1kD1ME — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2020

On Tuesday, during an election rally in East Delhi’s Trilokpuri, he claimed that the BJP had never played divisive politics. He also accused the opposition of misleading people on the CAA. The defence minister said that even Muslims could get Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Act. CAA Not Discussed in 2+2 Dialogue, EAM S Jaishankar Shared India's Perspective on Citizenship Law With US Congress: MEA.

Meanwhile, hitting out at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, Singh said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has "miserably failed" to serve the people of Delhi in providing clean drinking water, sufficient number of public transport buses for smooth commute and free Wi-Fi services to the youth. The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled to take place on February 8, and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.