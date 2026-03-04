Patna, March 4: Speculation over a major political shift in Bihar reached a fever pitch on Monday, March 2, as reports emerged that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may soon resign to file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha. Sources within the Janata Dal (United) suggest that the party has finalised the paperwork for the 75-year-old leader, with the formal nomination expected to take place by March 5. This potential transition follows days of intense activity at the Chief Minister’s residence, fueling rumors that Kumar is preparing for a new role at the national level.

The development comes amid a significant reshuffling of the state's leadership dynamics following the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) performance in recent cycles. While the JD(U) has not made a formal announcement, senior party figures have been engaged in back-to-back meetings, discussing a succession plan that could involve Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar, entering active politics. Observers believe that if the Chief Minister moves to the Upper House, it would mark a rare milestone, making him one of the few leaders to have served in both houses of the state legislature and both houses of Parliament.

Nitish Kumar to Resign as Bihar CM?

Intense activity within the JD(U) has bolstered the resignation rumors. Senior leaders, including National Executive President Sanjay Jha and Minister Ashok Choudhary, have held multiple rounds of discussions with Kumar over the last 48 hours. Sources indicate that while Kumar may file his nomination this week, he is likely to remain in the Chief Minister’s chair until the Rajya Sabha elections conclude on March 16 to ensure a smooth transition of power.

The party is also reportedly preparing for the formal political debut of Nishant Kumar. There is growing chatter that the younger Kumar could be considered for a significant role, potentially even a cabinet position, to maintain the party’s organizational stability. "The workers have wanted Nishant ji to join for years; his entry would provide fresh energy ahead of the upcoming festival," a senior JD(U) leader remarked.

BJP Responses With 'Holi Joke'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), JD(U)’s senior ally in the state, has reacted with a mix of strategic positioning and public dismissal. Union Minister Giriraj Singh downplayed the resignation reports, referring to the rumors as "common Holi jokes" that typically circulate during the festive season. Despite this, sources suggest the BJP is quietly preparing to stake a claim for the Chief Minister's post should the vacancy arise, arguing that as the larger partner in the coalition, they are entitled to the top spot.

"We are focused on governance in Bihar. These speculations are frequent and often baseless," Singh told reporters, though he did not explicitly rule out changes in the coalition structure. The BJP's central leadership is reportedly in touch with Patna to ensure that any leadership change does not destabilize the NDA government ahead of the 2026 political calendar.

\If Nitish Kumar successfully enters the Rajya Sabha, he will join an elite group of Indian politicians who have occupied seats in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, the Bihar Legislative Council, the Lok Sabha, and the Rajya Sabha. This move is seen by many as a "graceful exit" from state politics, allowing Kumar to play a mentorship role within the NDA at the Centre while resolving internal succession pressures within the JD(U).

