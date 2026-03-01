New Delhi, March 1: In a step towards the economic empowerment of women, President Droupadi Murmu, on Monday, will formally launch the Delhi government's 'Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana' and roll out the scheme for two free LPG cylinders on Holi and Diwali for 15 lakh poor families, an official said on Sunday. A special programme titled 'Sashakt Nari, Samriddh Delhi' will be organised at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Monday during which these schemes, along with others will be launched by President Murmu, the official added. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the programme symbolises the Delhi government's commitment to women's empowerment.

The event is being organised by the Department of Women and Child Development. Chief Minister Gupta added that in view of changing times and the rising cost of higher education, there was a need for an effective and future-oriented scheme for girls. "With this vision, the existing Ladli Scheme has been expanded and restructured into the 'Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana'." "Under the previous structure, Rs 11,000 was deposited in the name of each eligible girl child in case of an institutional birth and Rs 10,000 in case of a home birth. Additionally, Rs 5,000 was deposited at key educational milestones admission to Classes 1, 6 and 9, passing Class 10, and admission to Class 12. The accumulated amount, along with interest, could be withdrawn at the age of 18." Mahila Samriddhi Yojana: Fulfilling BJP’s Flagship Assembly Election Promise, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Approves INR 2,500 per Month Scheme for Women, Allocates INR 5,100 Crore.

The Chief Minister clarified that under the new scheme, both the financial assistance and the overall vision have been significantly enhanced. "A total of Rs 56,000 will now be deposited in stages in the name of the girl child, and with accrued interest, the maturity value is expected to exceed Rs 1 lakh by the age of 21." The objective is to ensure that completing graduation or a professional diploma becomes the norm rather than the exception, Chief Minister Gupta said. "The new scheme will be entirely digital. The funds will be managed by SBI Life Insurance Company Limited and invested under the SBI Life Dhanrashi Sadhan."

"The amount deposited by the Department will grow with the girl's age, and upon maturity, the entire accumulated sum will be transferred directly to the beneficiary's Aadhaar-linked bank account. This will ensure transparency and direct financial inclusion," the Chief Minister added. "The scheme will benefit families with an annual income not exceeding Rs 1.20 lakh and who have been residing in Delhi for the past three years. The girl child must have been born in Delhi. Registration may be completed within one year of birth or at designated educational milestones. The benefit will be limited to two living girl children per family," an official statement said.

"The scope of the scheme has been expanded to include girls pursuing graduation or a professional diploma at any government-recognised or UGC-recognised institution in India. The maturity benefit will be payable only upon fulfilment of educational conditions," it added. Chief Minister Gupta said that the scheme is inspired by the broader vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which seeks to place daughters at the centre of nation-building through education, dignity and self-reliance. According to Chief Minister Gupta, the benefit of two free LPG cylinders annually will be provided through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Mahila Samriddhi Yojana: Women To Get INR 2,500 Each As Delhi Cabinet Approves INR 5,100 Crore for Scheme, Announces BJP President JP Nadda (Watch Video).

"An amount equivalent to the prevailing price of one LPG cylinder will be credited to the Aadhaar-linked bank account of the head of the family in whose name the ration card has been issued," the Chief Minister said. "The scheme is expected to cover nearly 15.5 lakh ration card-holding families. It aims to ease the financial burden of cooking fuel expenses and enable families to celebrate festivals with dignity and comfort," she added.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2026 05:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).