Delhi Assembly Elections Results 2020: Congress MP Preneet Kaur Concedes Defeat Day Before Vote Counting

Congress MP Preneet Kaur (Photo Credits: Facebook)

New Delhi, February 10: Congress lawmaker and wife of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Preneet Kaur apparently conceded defeat a day before counting of votes for the Delhi assembly elections results 2020. Speaking to reporters, Preneet Kaur said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to form government in Delhi as exit polls have not predicted much for the Congress party. Delhi Assembly Election Exit Poll Results 2020: AAP to Retain Power With Decisive Majority, BJP Distant 2nd, Predicts Poll of Polls.

"There is nothing much for Congress, as per exit polls it seems Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is forming government in Delhi," Kaun, an MP from Patiala, told reporters. All exit polls released on February 8 showed the Congress will remain a no-gainer in the Delhi assembly elections. From NewsX-Neta App to Times Now-IPSOS and Republic-Jan ki Baat, all exit polls gave Congress zero seat. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Subhash Chopra Quashes Speculation of Congress-AAP Alliance After Exit Polls Point at Return of Arvind Kejriwal's Party.

According to the ABP-CVoter survey, Congress has hardly recovered from its rout in 2015. But many would say that its lacklustre campaign is also to blame that directed all anti-BJP votes towards AAP, which is tipped to get between 49 and 63 seats. The Congress is likely to get between zero and four seats while the BJP is tipped to get between 5 and 19 seats. The Congress drew a blank in the 2015 Delhi polls too.

The India Today-Axis Exit poll, which has been very accurate for the last few elections, gave AAP a massive 59-68 seats. Its a complete sweep for the AAP, if one goes by this exit poll. It gives the BJP anything between two to 11 seats and predicts zero for the Congress.