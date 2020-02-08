Delhi Assembly Election Exit Poll Results 2020: AAP to Retain Power With Decisive Majority, BJP Distant 2nd, Predicts Poll of Polls

AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 8: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is headed for a decisive victory in the Delhi assembly elections 2020, predict the aggregate of all major exit polls released on Saturday. The post-election surveys predicted a victory in up to 61 seats for the Arvind Kejriwal-led party -- hinting at an absolute pro-incumbency sentiment in favour of the Delhi Chief Minister. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Turnout Dips Vis-a-Vis 2015, Hints at Low Voter Enthusiasm Despite Charged Campaign.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which led an aggressive campaign centred around the Shaheen Bagh protests, could improve its tally to as much as 26 seats. The saffron camp, however, would fail in its bid to unseat the Kejriwal government from power, the exit polls suggested.

According to the Republic-Jan Ki Baat survey, the AAP would return to power with a vote share of 51-52 percent, winning 48-61 seats. The BJP is expected to win 9-21 seats with a vote share of 38-40 percent vote share. The Congress was predicted to bag 0-1 seat with a vote share of 4-5 percent.

According to post-election survey released news channel TV9 Bharatvarsh, in coordination with research agency Cicero, the AAP is headed for a victory in 54 seats, BJP+ in 15 and Congress would end up winning one seat.

The Times Now-IPSOS exit poll predicts a victory for the AAP in 44 out of the 70 constituencies, whereas, the BJP was expected to win 26 seats. The Congress, as per the survey, would again fail to open its electoral account in the national capital.

The ABP News-C Voter exit poll also predicted a sweeping win for the Kejriwal-led party. The survey predicted a victory in 49-63 seats for the AAP, whereas, the BJP was expected to be restricted to 5-19 seats. The Congress' tally is expected to range between 0 to 4. In terms of vote share, the AAP is predicted to have received the votes of 50 percent electorate, followed by 36 percent for the BJP and 9 percent for the Congress.