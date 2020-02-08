Delhi Elections 2020: Manoj Tiwari Rejects Exit Polls, Says 'BJP Will Win 48 Seats...Don't Blame EVMs Then'

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 8: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari rejected the prediction of all exit polls released on Saturday, after the voting concluded. The two-time Lok Sabha MP from Delhi said the party is confident of a victory in 48 seats. The BJP leader, in a sarcasting jibe at the political rivals, said they must not blame the electronic voting machines (EVMs) on facing a rout in the national capital.

Tiwari, in his initial reaction to the exit poll outcome on social media, said the media houses as well as his critics should mark his tweet. The BJP, he claimed, is headed towards a victory in 48 out of the 70 constituencies of the Delhi legislative assembly. AAP to Retain Power With Decisive Majority, BJP Distant 2nd, Predicts Poll of Exit Polls.

"All this exit polls will fail. This tweet of mine should be saved...BJP will form the government in Delhi with 48 seats...Please do not look for a reason to blame the EVMs," the Delhi BJP chief said.

See Manoj Tiwari's Tweet

ये सभी एग्ज़िट पोल होंगे fail.. मेरी ये ट्वीट सम्भाल के रखियेगा.. भाजपा दिल्ली में ४८ सीट ले कर सरकार बनायेगी .. कृपया EVM को दोष देने का अभी से बहाना ना ढूँढे..🙏 — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) February 8, 2020

"Certain exit polls are showing that BJP will win 26 seats, but let me tell you that all these exit polls will fail on 11 Feb. BJP will be forming govt in Delhi with over 48 seats," Tiwari told news agency ANI.

The exit polls in Delhi have predicted a decisive return for the Arvind Kejriwal-led party. The aggregate of major post-election surveys have indicated a return for the AAP -- with a victory in upto 68 constituencies. According to the India Today-Axis My India survey, the party may end up winning 59-68 seats, whereas, the BJP would be restricted to 2-11 vidhan sabha segments.

Poll of Polls | AAP Headed For Clean Sweep Victory

Exit-Poll Survey Agency AAP BJP Congress Times Now-IPSOS 41-47 23-29 0 India Today-Axis My India 59-68 2-11 0 ABP-CVoter 49-63 5-19 0-4 Republic Jan Ki Baat 48-61 9-21 0-1 TV9- Bharatvarsh-Cicero 54 15 1 NewsX-Pollstrat 50-56 10-14 0 Results 2015 67 3 0

Shortly after the exit poll results were out, BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda called a meeting of senior party leaders at his residence. The meeting, which begun at 8:30 pm, was reportedly attended by Vijay Goel, Prakash Javadekar, Nithyananda Rai and Hardeep Singh Puri. The BJP, headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, had led a high-octane campaign to unseat the AAP from power. During the final lap of the campaign trail, Shah had billed the election as a battle between "Shaheen Bagh protesters" and "children of Bharat Mata".