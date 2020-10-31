Bihar, October 30: Ekma is an assembly constituency in Saran district in the Indian state of Bihar. Ekma constituency will have their polls in the second phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on November 3. Counting of votes will take place on November 10 and the result will also be declared on the same day.

The Bihar assembly elections 2020 is taking place in three phases this time. the dates are October 28, November 3 and November 7, followed by counting of votes on November 10. The Bihar election is one of the biggest elections to be held globally during the COVID-19 pandemic. Belsand Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

The voting for the first phase was held on October 28, it covered 71 assembly constituencies, the second-phase voting will be on November 3 will cover 94 seats. The third phase of voting will be on November 7 covering a total of 78 assembly seats. In the 2015 Bihar Assembly election, the Ekma constituency was won by Manoranjan Singh of JD (U), and Kameshwar Kumar Singh of BJP was the runner-up.

The contesting candidates from Ekma constituency are Lakshman Singh from Jan Adhikar Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal's Srikant Yadav and Sita Devi from Janata Dal (United) among others.

The Congress, a part of the Mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar, is contesting on 70 out of the 243 seats. As per the seat-sharing pact finalised, the RJD would be fielding its candidates on 144 constituencies, and the Left Front comprising of CPI, CPI(M) and CPI-ML would be fielding their candidates in 29 assembly seats. The term of Bihar assembly will end on November 29.

