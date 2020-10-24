Gaura Bauram Vidhan Sabha Seat or Gora Bauram Vidhan Sabha Seat is situated in the Darbhanga district of Bihar. The MLA of the Gora Bauram constituency is Madan Sahni, who belongs to JD(U). The voting in the Gaura Bauram constituency will be held in the second phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on November 3. The voting will begin as usual at 7 am till 6 pm. The counting of votes will be held on November 10 and the result will also be declared on the same day. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 2 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 3, Results on November 10.

The Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, followed by counting of votes on November 10. The Bihar election is one of the biggest elections globally during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Second Phase Complete Schedule

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 16 Scrutiny of Nominations October 17 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 19 Voting Date November 3 Result Date November 10

The main candidates for the Gaura Bauram Assembly Election 2020 include Afzal Ali Khan of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Tamanna Khan of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Ramesh Kumar Pandit of Janata Dal (Secular) among other candidates. In the last elections in Bihar held in 2015, Madan Sahni of the JD(U) had won from the Gaura Bauram seat by defeating LJP candidate Vinod Sahni.

The voting for the first phase will be held on October 28 covering 71 assembly constituencies, the second-phase voting on November 3 will cover 94 seats. The third phase of voting on November 7 covering a total of 78 assembly seats. In Bihar, the ruling NDA will face a challenge from the RJD-Congress alliance (JDU+BJP) and the Mahagathbandhan (RJD+Congress+Left).

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has said it would contest alone this time. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 are the first major polls amid COVID-19 pandemic. While most are looking at it as a two-way fight between the NDA (JDU+BJP) and Mahagathbandhan (RJD+Congress+Left), the LJP this time has decided to go alone with party President Chirag Paswan taking charge of the all the affairs in the party.

In the outgoing assembly, the RJD has 80 members while the JD (U) has 69. The BJP has 54 seats, Congress has 25, while the remaining seats in the 243-member assembly are held by other parties.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 24, 2020 03:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).