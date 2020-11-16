Patna, November 16: Nitish Kumar will take oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the seventh time on Monday in the afternoon. A total of 14 other ministers will also take oath along with Nitish Kumar. Among those who will be sworn-in, include Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi as deputy CMs of the state. According to reports, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief JP Nadda. Will attend the oath-taking ceremony. Tarkishore Prasad Elected BJP Legislature Party Leader in Bihar, Reports Say May Replace Sushil Modi as Deputy CM.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held in Patna at 4:30 pm. Kumar will take oath as the CM of the state for the fourth straight term. On Sunday, Kumar met Governor Phagu Chauhan to stake claim to form NDA government in Bihar. The leaders of the NDA legislature party, which had secured a slim victory in the recently-concluded election in Bihar. However, the Janata Dal-United (JDU) became the second party to the BJP within the alliance. Bihar Government Formation: Tarkishore Prasad, Renu Devi Likely to be Deputy CMs; Reports Say BJP to Also Take Post of Speaker in State Assembly.

Vijendra Yadav, Ashok Choudhary, Mewalal Choudhary, Vijay Choudhary and Sheela Mandal are among the JDU leaders who will take oath today. According to reports, Senior Bihar BJP leader and incumbent Deputy CM of the state Sushil Kumar Modi is likely to be part of BJP-led government at the centre. Meanwhile, BJP's Shreyasi Singh, a national level shooting champion is lekly to get beth in nItish Kumar's cabinet.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA managed to retain power in the state with a narrow margin. The NDA comprising the BJP, the Janata Dal-United (JDU), Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), won 125 seats out of 243. The BJP bagged 74 seats while the JD(U) managed to win on 43 seats. The HAM and the VIP won four seats each.

In the outgoing government, the JDU had 17 and the saffron party had 12 ministers. However, in the new cabinet, the BJP is reportedly to have larger share. The saffron party will also reportedly take the post of speaker of the Bihar Assembly.

