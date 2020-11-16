Ptana, November 16: Bihar is likely to get two deputy chief ministers this time. The newly-elected Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) legislature party leader Tarkishore Prasad on Monday hinted that the state could get two Deputy CMs to assist Nitish Kumar, who was named as the CM in the NDA meeting on November 15. Tarkishore Pradad said that there were indications that he and Renu Devi would take oath as deputy CMs of the state.

Tarkishore Prasad is the BJP MLA from Kathiar. On Sunday, Bettiah MLA Renu Devi was also elected as deputy leader of BJP’s legislature party. Prasad said, “There are indications that Renu ji and I will take oath as Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar.” Meanwhile, Devi promised to meet the expectations of the voters. Tarkishore Prasad Elected BJP Legislature Party Leader in Bihar, Reports Say May Replace Sushil Modi as Deputy CM.

According to reports, Senior Bihar BJP leader and incumbent Deputy CM of the state Sushil Kumar Modi is likely to be part of BJP-led government at the centre. Modi had served Deputy CM to Nitish Kumar for most of his tenure as Chief Minister.

The BJP will also get the speaker’s post. Notably, Kumar, inspite of his party’s dismal performance in the elections, will take oath as the CM of the state at an event in Patna on Monday afternoon. Both Modi and Kumar shared a good rapport.

Kumar will take oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth straight term on Monday afternoon after closely-fought legislative assembly elections in the state. Nitish Kumar, after meeting Governor Phagu Chauhan on Sunday to stake claim to form NDA government in Bihar, announced that the oath-taking, as well as the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet, will be held at around 4.30 pm on Monday.

