Hyderabad, November 29: On last day of the campaigning for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in the Telangana capital. Shah, in the final reach out to voters, said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not only increase its seats tally, but is set to claim majority in the local body.

"I want to thank people of Hyderabad for showing immense support to BJP. I'm confident after roadshow that this time BJP is not fighting to increase its seats or strengthen its presence, but this time Mayor of Hyderabad will be from our party," Shah said. GHMC Elections 2020: Yogi Adityanath Powers BJP Campaign, Asks 'Why Can't Hyderabad be Renamed Bhagyanagar?'

The former BJP president also reiterated the party's poll plank of ending the "Nizam culture" and the "politics of appeasement". Shah claimed that Hyderabad will realise its potential of a modern IT hub only when the city is governed as per democratic principles.

"We will free Hyderabad from the 'Nizam culture' and work towards constructing a modern and new city flush with democratic principles. We will take it away from dynastic politics without doing any appeasement," he added.

Shah also lashed out at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, holding them responsible for the alleged lack of development in parts of Hyderabad. He also asked both the political leaders to explain "where they were" when the city was hit by floods last month.

Shah Hits Out at Owaisi on Rohingya, Bangladeshi 'Infiltration'

#WATCH When I take action then they create ruckus in Parliament. Tell them to give in writing that Bangladeshis & Rohingyas have to be evicted... who takes their side in Parliament?: Home minister Amit Shah on Owaisi's remark 'If there're illegal Rohingyas here,what is HM doing?' pic.twitter.com/i4Lppa7J72 — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2020

"When I take action then they create ruckus in Parliament. Tell them to give in writing that Bangladeshis and Rohingyas have to be evicted...who takes their side in Parliament?" Shah remarked, in response to Owaisi's recent comment in which he said that the Home Minister is responsible if infiltrators are settled in Hyderabad.

The 150-member Hyderabad municipal body will be contested on December 1. The results would be declared by the State Election Commission on December 4. In the 2015 elections, the TRS had won 99 seats, followed by 44 corporators of the AIMIM winning.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2020 03:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).