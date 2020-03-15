Gujarat: Four Congress MLAs Resign Ahead of Rajya Sabha Elections, Say Reports

File image of Congress workers | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Ahmedabad, March 15: Ahead of the crucial Rajya Sabha elections on March 26, four Congress MLAs in Gujarat have resigned, reports said on Sunday. The development came a day after the Congress moved 14 MLAs from Gujarat to Rajasthan to stave off the challenge of cross-voting looming large on the Rajya Sabha polls. Out of the four Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat, three are currently held by the BJP while the Congress holds one seat. Madhya Pradesh Political Crisis: Congress MLAs Shifted to Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in Bhopal Ahead of Floor Test.

While reports claimed that four Congress MLAs, JV Kakdia and Somabhai Patel, have submitted resignation to the Gujarat assembly Speaker, the grand old party described them as rumours. "Rumours are rife but the party hasn't received any resignation. MLA Somabhai Patel was in touch with Congress till yesterday. I tried but couldn't contact JV Kakadia and another legislator," Congress legislator Virjibhai Thummar told news agency ANI. Madhya Pradesh Political Turmoil: Will Kamal Nath Government Survive Floor Test? Know The Number Game Between Congress And BJP.

In the 182-member House, the BJP has 103 seats, Congress 73, while two seats are with Bharatiya Tribal Party and the Nationalist Congress Party has one. There is one Independent legislator as well. The Congress decided to shift its MLAs after the BJP fielded three candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls though it can win only two seats as per its strength in the assembly. Two candidates from Congress have filed their nomination papers.

On Saturday, 14 Congress MLAs landed in Jaipur. They are Lakhabhai Bharwad, Poonam Parmar, Geni Ben Thakor, Chandanji Thakor, Rithvik Makwana, Chirag Kalariya, Baldevji Thakor, Nathabhai Patel, Himmatsinh Patel, Indrajeet Thakor, Rajesh Gohil, Ajitsinh Chauhan, Harshad Ribadiya and Pradyuman Singh Jadeja.

The BJP will require cross-voting from eight Congress MLAs to win the third seat, as it needs a total of 111 votes. The Congress needs 74 votes to win two seats. It has 73 MLAs and Independent legislator Jignesh Mevani has extended his support to the party.