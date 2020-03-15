Madhya Pradesh Political Turmoil: Will Kamal Nath Government Survive Floor Test? Know The Number Game Between Congress And BJP

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath and BJP's Shivraj Singh Chauhan (Photo Credits: PTI)

Bhopal, March 15: Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon has directed Chief Minister Kamal Nath to seek a trust vote in the assembly soon after his address on March 16. The Governor has asked for a floor test as the Kamal Nath appeared to have lost majority in the House following the resignation of 22 Congress legislators. Of these 22, the resignation of six MLAs has been accepted by Speaker NP Prajapati. Madhya Pradesh Political Crisis: Congress MLAs Shifted to Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in Bhopal Ahead of Floor Test.

The total strength of the Madhya Pradesh assembly is 230. Two seats are currently vacant. So, the working strength of the House is 228, making 115 the majority mark. Since the Speaker has accepted the resignation of six Congress MLAs, the working strength comes down to 222 with the majority mark at 112. Congress had 114 seats in the House and support from two legislators of the Bahujan Samaj Party (one rebel), one of the Samajwadi Party and four Independents. Madhya Pradesh Political Turmoil: Prashant Kishor Takes Jibe At Jyotiraditya Scindia Over 'Surname' After His Resignation From Congress.

The resignations by six Congress MLAs bring down the party's tally in the assembly to 108. Assuming that BSP, SP and Independents continue to support the Kamal Nath government, the tally of the Congress and its allies will be 114. However, the fate of 16 other Congress MLAs, who have tendered resignation from the assembly, is yet to be decided. If their resignations are accepted, Congress's tally will go down to 92.

This will also bring down the working strength of the House to 206. The majority mark will be 104. Even if the Speaker disqualifies 16 rebel Congress legislators, the situation will remain the same. The BJP has 107 MLAs in the assembly and can easily form the government. The odds that were stacked against the BJP till a week ago now overwhelmingly are in its favour.