Hathras, October 5: A delegation of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had to face protest in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras where they arrived to meet the grieving family of a 19-year-old woman who died last week after allegedly being gang-raped. An unidentified man threw ink at the AAP delegation. The incident occurred when AAP leader Sanjay Singh, who was leading the delegation, was speaking to media personnel. Protests Across Uttar Pradesh Over Hathras Incident.

Sanjay Singh was addressing reporters when a man threw ink at him and other AAP leaders, calling them "agents" of PFI or Popular Front of India. The PFI is being probed by agencies for their alleges role in violent protests in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The man who threw the ink was then taken away by a policeman. The entire incident was recorded in cameras of media personnel present there and the videos are now being circulated on social media. The AAP condemned the incident, saying the ink thrower was a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Arvind Kejriwal Joins Protest at Jantar Mantar Over Hathras Case.

Ink Thrown at AAP Delegation in Hathras:

#WATCH: An unidentified person throws ink at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) delegation that is in Hathras to meet the family members of the alleged gangrape victim. pic.twitter.com/mth5GtkXBN — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 5, 2020

AAP Blames BJP:

"BJP MP meets rapists in jail. But when Sanjay Singh comes to meet the victim's family, ink is thrown at him. Shouldn't it be called Ravanraj?" the AAP tweeted. A 19-year-old Dalit girl died on September 29 days after allegedly being gang-raped by four upper-caste men. The Sanjay Singh-led delegation came to Boolgarhi village where she lived and met her family members.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 05, 2020 04:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).