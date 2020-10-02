New Delhi, October 2: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal joined the demonstration called at Jantar Mantar by Left parties, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bhim Army to protest against the alleged gangrape and murder of a Dalit girl in Hathras. The demonstration was also attended by CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI chief D Raja and Bhim Army leader Chandrashekhar Azad. Hathras Gangrape: Priyanka Gandhi Says ‘Gross Injustice Being Done to Victim’s Family’.

Kejriwal, while expressing solidarity with the bereaved family and demanding stringent punishment for the culprits, warned against "politics" over the incident. No incident of sexual assault is acceptable in any part of the country, he said.

"The entire country wants that the culprits should be given stringent punishment. Some people feel that attempts are being made to save them. At this time, the victim's family needs all the possible help," the Delhi CM said.

"There should be no politics on this issue. Why should such an incident happen in UP, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mumbai or Delhi? No rape incidents should happen in the country," he added.

Apart from Jantar Mantar, other demonstrations were also held in Delhi as people marked their outrage over the brutal torture inflicted upon the Hathras girl who died at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Tuesday. She was allegedly gangraped and assaulted by four upper caste men of her village on September 14.

Youth Congress Workers Protest

New Delhi: Youth Congress members dressed as Mahatma Gandhi, organise a demonstration at Jantar Mantar Road to protest the alleged Hathras gangrape pic.twitter.com/7fSfp53GFL — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2020

DMRC Regulates Exit & Entry at Key Stations

Entry & exit gate for Janpath is closed. Trains will not be halting at this station. Exit gates for Rajiv Chowk and Patel Chowk are closed: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation pic.twitter.com/lcXLxNfqlf — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2020

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) decided to regulate the entry and exit of commuters at key stations amid escalating protests over the Hathras incident. The exit gates of Janpath, Rajiv Chowk and Patel Chowk stations were closed temporarily, said a statement issued by the DMRC late on Friday.

"Entry and exit gate for Janpath is closed. Trains will not be halting at this station. Exit gates for Rajiv Chowk and Patel Chowk are closed," the metro rail body said.

