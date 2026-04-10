New Delhi, April 10: The political controversy escalated in West Bengal on Friday after Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) President Humayun Kabir strongly rejected allegations following the release of a purported video by the Trinamool Congress, which claimed his proximity to BJP leaders and sought an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe.

Responding sharply to the allegations, Kabir said, “....I challenge Bobby Hakim (Firhad Hakim) to bring forward the person shown in the video, the one with whom I am seen sitting and discussing money...I have no dealings with anyone. I came into life bare-handed and will leave the world this way. AIMIM broke the alliance, ask them why they did so, don’t ask me.” Humayun Kabir Viral Video: TMC Claims Former Party Leader’s Clip Exposes BJP’s Plot To Unseat Mamata Banerjee, AJUP Leader Says Video Is AI-Generated.

TMC Releases Video Allegedly Claiming Humayun Kabir Openly Admitting That BJP Paid Him INR 1,000 Crore

Here is the EXPLOSIVE sting operation video that fully EXPOSES @BJP4India’s dirty conspiracy against Bengal. In the video, Humayun Kabir openly admits that BJP PAID him ₹1,000 crore to mislead the minority community, and claims that senior BJP leaders like Himanta Biswa Sarma,… pic.twitter.com/yut8lhR6FS — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) April 9, 2026

The controversy erupted after the Trinamool Congress on Thursday released a purported video allegedly showing Kabir in a conversation implying links with political figures. The party also demanded an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate into the matter.

The release of the clip triggered a political chain reaction in the state, intensifying tensions ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. The issue quickly snowballed into a wider political confrontation involving multiple parties. ‘This Time Election Must Be Free From Delhi’s Control’: TMC Issues Strong Response to ECI Over ‘Straight Talk’ Remarks.

In a significant development, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), led by Asaduddin Owaisi, announced that it was withdrawing its alliance with Kabir’s Aam Janata Unnayan Party shortly after the video surfaced.

In a post on X, AIMIM said the decision was taken after reviewing the controversy, stating that Kabir’s remarks had raised concerns about the political alignment and integrity of the alliance.

The party said, “Humayun Kabir’s revelations have shown how vulnerable Bengal’s Muslims are. That AIMIM cannot associate with any statements where integrity of Muslims is brought into question. As of today, AIMIM has withdrawn its alliance with Kabir’s party. Bengal’s Muslims are one of the poorest, neglected and oppressed communities. Despite decades of secular rule, nothing has been done for them. AIMIM’s policy in contesting elections in any state is so that the marginalised communities have an independent political voice. We will be contesting the Bengal elections INDEPENDENTLY and will have no alliance with any party going forward.”

With allegations, counter-allegations, and alliance breakdowns, the episode has added fresh turbulence to the already heated political landscape in West Bengal as parties intensify campaigning ahead of the Assembly polls.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2026 11:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).