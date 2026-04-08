New Delhi, April 8: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) issued a strong response to the Election Commission of India (ECI), calling for the upcoming elections to be conducted without political bias, central interference, selective targeting, or double standards. In a post on X, TMC described its message as "straight talk," emphasising that the electoral process should remain independent and fair.

"Our straight-talk to ECI This time, the Elections must be: Free from Delhi's control. Free from political bias, Free from selective targeting, And free from double standards," the 'X' post from TMC said. This comes after the ECI, following a meeting with a TMC delegation, stated that it had issued a firm directive to ensure elections in West Bengal are "fear-free, violence-free, intimidation-free, inducement-free," and free from practices like booth jamming, raids, and source jamming. The poll body reiterated that the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections would be conducted without fear or violence. EC Gives ‘Ultimatum’ to TMC Over West Bengal Elections; Derek O’Brien and Mahua Moitra Hit Back.

Referring to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, the ECI affirmed that the 2026 State Assembly elections will be free from fear and violence. In an X post, the ECI called for no booth and source jamming on the days of polling in West Bengal. "ECI's Straight-talk to Trinamool Congress. This time, the Elections in West Bengal would surely be: Fear-free, Violence-free, Intimidation-free, Inducement-free and without any Raid, Booth Jamming and Source Jamming," the poll body said. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: TMC Accuses EC Officials, BJP of Conspiring to Include Names of Outsiders in Voters' List.

TMC Criticises ECI, Calls for Independent Elections

আমরাও নির্বাচন কমিশনকে সোজা কথা সোজাভাবেই বলছি। এবারের নির্বাচন হতে হবে: দিল্লির নিয়ন্ত্রণমুক্ত, রাজনৈতিক পক্ষপাতহীন, উদ্দেশ্যপ্রণোদিতভাবে কাউকে নিশানা করা থেকে মুক্ত এবং অবশ্যই দ্বিচারিতামুক্ত। Our straight-talk to @ECISVEEP. This time, the Elections must be: Free from… pic.twitter.com/TpWxZv5yWr — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) April 8, 2026

Meanwhile, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, in a post on 'X', criticised the Election Commssion for its post and said, "Now there's no need to even say that the Election Commission is working under BJP and taking direct instructions from BJP. This is now out in the open and extremely unfortunate. At the very least, by tweeting in such language, don't publicly tarnish the reputation of such an important institution." Polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.