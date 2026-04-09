The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has ignited a political firestorm by releasing a purported video of former party leader Humayun Kabir, alleging a deep-seated conspiracy to unseat West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. In the footage circulated on Thursday, April 9, Kabir is allegedly seen claiming proximity to high-ranking BJP leaders and discussing a multi-crore plan to manipulate the electoral mandate. The TMC has officially demanded an Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation into the matter.

TMC Makes Allegations of High-Level Collusion

During a high-profile press conference, TMC leaders shared the video in which Kabir purportedly boasts of his ties with Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The footage allegedly captures Kabir stating he is prepared to go to "any extent" to defeat the current state government. ‘This Time Election Must Be Free From Delhi’s Control’: TMC Issues Strong Response to ECI Over ‘Straight Talk’ Remarks.

Humayun Kabir Openly Admits That BJP Paid Him INR 1,000 Crore, Claims TMC

Here is the EXPLOSIVE sting operation video that fully EXPOSES @BJP4India’s dirty conspiracy against Bengal. In the video, Humayun Kabir openly admits that BJP PAID him ₹1,000 crore to mislead the minority community, and claims that senior BJP leaders like Himanta Biswa Sarma,… pic.twitter.com/yut8lhR6FS — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) April 9, 2026

The TMC further claimed that Kabir alluded to communications with the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), asserting he was advised to coordinate with leaders from other BJP-ruled states. The most striking allegation involves a purported INR 1,000 crore deal, with Kabir allegedly claiming to have received INR 200 crore as an advance to execute a strategy focused on diverting minority votes away from the TMC. In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), TMC wrote, "In the video, Humayun Kabir openly admits that BJP PAID him ₹1,000 crore to mislead the minority community," TMC further claimed that Kabir said that senior BJP leaders like Himanta Biswa Sarma, Mohan Yadav, and even the PMO were involved in the conspiracy.

Humayun Kabir Rejects Video as 'AI-Generated'

Humayun Kabir, who founded the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) following his suspension from the TMC late last year, has vehemently denied the authenticity of the video. He described the footage as a "pack of lies" and claimed it was created using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to malign his reputation. "It is an attempt to malign me by the TMC, who are afraid to lose the vote of Muslims," Kabir told reporters. He has challenged the TMC to provide proof of the time and location of the alleged meetings and threatened to file defamation suits against Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, and other senior ministers if evidence is not produced.

Political Reaction and 'Proxy Player' Claims

The BJP has dismissed the allegations as "cheap theatrics" born out of the TMC's fear of losing ground in the upcoming polls. BJP spokesperson Debajit Sarkar suggested the video might even be a "got-up game" orchestrated between the TMC and Kabir to fracture the opposition vote share. Meanwhile, senior TMC ministers Firhad Hakim and Aroop Biswas reacted sharply, accusing Kabir of acting as a "proxy player" for the BJP. Hakim warned Kabir against exploiting the sentiments of the Muslim community for political gain, particularly regarding mentions of the Babri Masjid issue allegedly heard in the video. EC Gives ‘Ultimatum’ to TMC Over West Bengal Elections; Derek O’Brien and Mahua Moitra Hit Back.

Demands for Central Investigation

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh confirmed that the party is seeking a central probe. "We demand a probe by the Enforcement Directorate into the issue," Ghosh stated. The party has also called on the AIMIM and its chief, Asaduddin Owaisi, to clarify their stance, given Kabir's recent political activities involving minority mobilisation. As the state prepares for a high-stakes electoral battle, this controversy underscores the intensifying digital warfare and the growing role of alleged "deepfake" or AI content in West Bengal's political landscape.

Assembly Elections in West Bengal

The 2026 West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in two phases to elect members for all 294 seats. According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission, the first phase of polling will occur on April 23, covering 152 constituencies, followed by the second phase on April 29, for the remaining 142 seats. The counting of votes and the final declaration of results are set for May 4. This election is primarily a high-stakes battle between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and a revitalised Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while the Left Front and Congress aim to reclaim their electoral footprint in the state.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 07:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).