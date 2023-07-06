Patna, July 6: RJD President Lalu Prasad said on Thursday that he is fully fit and is preparing for the 'farewell' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Centre. Talking to mediapersons at the Patna airport, Lalu Prasad said that he is going to Delhi for some blood tests and on his return, he will attend the opposition unity meet in Bengaluru.

“BJP is worried since I returned to Bihar’s political scene. I am fully fit and preparing for the farewell of Narendra Modi from the Centre. They (BJP) will not return to power in 2024,” Lalu Prasad said. Reacting on CBI naming his son and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in its charge sheet in the land for-job-scam, Lalu Prasad said: “We are not those who will get frightened by such charge sheets.” 'Staying at PM House Without Wife Is Wrong', Says Lalu Prasad Yadav; Claims Opposition Alliance Will Win 300 Seats in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections (Watch Video).

Lalu Prasad on Tejashwi Yadav in Job Scam Controversy (Watch Video):

VIDEO | “The case on Tejashwi (Yadav) is a conspiracy against him and it won’t make any difference,” says RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. pic.twitter.com/4Vwo4EfnTh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 6, 2023

Lalu Prasad, who is now actively participating in Bihar’s political activities, had attended the opposition unity meeting held in Patna on June 23, where he was the centre of attention. The RJD supremo also took part in the party's 27th formation day event held in Patna on July 5 where he attacked the BJP. The RJD President underwent a kidney transplant in Singapore on December 5 last year. After returning from Singapore, he stayed in Delhi till April before returning to Bihar in early May.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 06, 2023 05:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).