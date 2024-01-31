Patna, January 31: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, without taking the name of Tejashwi Yadav, said that he is a child who does not know anything about the state. After his exit from the INDIA bloc, Nitish Kumar for the first time interacted with media persons and slammed RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav and the Rabri Devi government.

“There was nothing in Bihar. No roads were available before 2005 and people used to walk to their destinations. People were not stepping out in the evening due to crime. I have done development work after coming to power in 2005. Today, you are travelling on roads, you are seeing buildings. Who did it? It is I. Tejashwi was a child who did not know anything,” Kumar said. ‘Khel Abhi Baaki Hai’: Tejashwi Yadav Predicts JDU’s End After Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Latest Switch (Watch Videos)

Speaking on the jobs given to teachers in 17 months of the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar, Nitish Kumar said: “All he (Tejashwi Yadav) is claiming is absolutely rubbish. He is taking credit for teacher recruitments but he does not know anything. His claim is false. It was my vision to give jobs under "Saat Nischay Part 2 programme,” Kumar said.

Reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s claim that he forced Kumar to conduct a caste based survey in Bihar, Nitish Kumar said: “This is an absolutely false claim. He is taking the credit for the caste based survey. We were planning for the caste based survey since 2019-20. We held an all-party meeting and then went to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet him on this issue. He said that the Centre would not conduct the caste based census but you are free to do it. Hence, we have conducted this survey.”

When asked about the action against the Lalu Prasad Yadav family, Nitish Kumar said: “This is an old case and the questioning is taking place here. I am just watching the news. No one informed me about it. It is a matter at the higher level (Centre).” Bihar CM Nitish Kumar-Led New NDA Government To Seek Trust Vote in Assembly on February 10

Nitish Kumar also spoke about leaving the INDIA bloc, saying: “I suggested to them another name for the alliance but they did not accept it. They had not done anything on the alliance. They also did not accomplish seat sharing for the Lok Sabha poll. Now, I have exited from the INDIA alliance and I have only one goal -- and that is to develop the state.”