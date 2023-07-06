On Thursday, former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav said, "Whoever becomes the PM should not be without a wife. Staying at PM residence without a wife is wrong. This should be done away with." The response came after he was asked about the PM face from Opposition & his earlier advice to Rahul Gandhi to get married. When asked about how many seats the alliance will get in the 2024 elections, the latter predicted "At least 300 seats". 'Get Married, It's Not Too Late Even Today': Lalu Prasad Yadav's Advice to Rahul Gandhi Makes Everyone Laugh at Opposition's Press Conference in Patna (Watch Video).

'Staying at PM House Without Wife Is Wrong', Says Lalu Prasad Yadav

#WATCH | When asked about the PM face from Opposition & his earlier advice to Rahul Gandhi to get married, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav says, "Whoever becomes the PM should not be without a wife. Staying at PM residence without a wife is wrong. This should be done away with..,"… pic.twitter.com/uh0dnzyoJk — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023

