Patna, January 30: After the formation of the NDA Government in Bihar, RJD MLA Bhai Virendra attacked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday and said that no father would name his son Nitish Kumar in future.

“Nitish Kumar has done ‘paltimar’ so many times that everyone in the country calls him ‘Palturam’. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him ‘Palturam’ as did Amit Shah and now people throughout Bihar and the country are calling him ‘Palturam’. Bihar Political Crisis: Fifth Time in 10 Years, Nitish Kumar Habitual of Swapping Alliances.

“Due to his selfish act, no father would name their son Nitish in future,” Virendra, the RJD MLA from Patna’s Maner Assembly constituency said. Nitish Kumar sabotaged four elected governments in the last 10 years. He first withdrew support from the Jitan Ram Manjhi Government in 2014 and he became the Chief Minister of Bihar. ‘We Will Stay Together’, Says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar After Taking Oath for Ninth Time (Watch Video).

RJD MLA Bhai Virendra Takes on Nitish Kumar:

VIDEO | "No father in the world would now want to name his son 'Nitish Kumar'. PM Modi, Amit Shah had called Nitish Kumar 'paltu ram'. Even people of Bihar call him 'paltu ram'," says RJD MLA Bhai Virendra.#BiharPolitics pic.twitter.com/9WnBYmk9HZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 30, 2024

In 2017, he broke the alliance with the Mahagathbandhan, which led to the collapse of the elected government and he formed a government with the BJP. In 2022, he broke his alliance with the NDA and the JD-U-BJP and HAM government collapsed.

Following that he formed the government with the help of the RJD, Congress and Left parties. On January 28 this year Nitish Kumar broke the alliance with the Mahagathbandhan and joined hands with the NDA to form the government.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2024 02:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).