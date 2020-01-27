Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Election Results 2020 Live Streaming on TV9 Telugu: Watch Updates on Poll Outcome From Telangana

Counting of votes underway | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Hyderabad, January 27: The results of Karimnagar municipal corporation elections 2020 are expected to be declared today, with the counting of votes being currently underway. The live trends and updates on civic poll results of Karimnagar could be viewed live via the embedded link of TV9 Telugu further below. The result comes a couple of days after the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) swept the municipal polls in other parts of the state. Catch Live Updates of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Election Results.

Karimnagar polls were held two days later - on January 24 - as compared to the 13 other municipal corporation and 136 urban local bodies which were contested on January 22. The delay was caused as complaints related to the elections were filed before the court. The SEC had scheduled the counting of votes for today.

Watch Live Streaming of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Election Results 2020

A total of 58 divisions were contested in the polls on Friday, whereas, winners of two seats were declared unanimously. The number of candidates who featured in the Karimnagar municipal elections were 369. The SEC had recorded a voter turnout of 62.19 percent -- up from the 59 percent voting registered in the 2014 elections.

As per the updated electoral rolls, 2,72,692 persons were eligible to cast their votes in the Karimnagar municipal polls. Among prominent personalities who exercised their right to franchise, include BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, TS Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar, TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar, Collector K Shashanka, Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, among others.