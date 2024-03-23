Ahmedabad, March 23: The Bharatiya Janata Party's Lok Sabha member from Vadodara, Ranjan Bhatt, who was renominated by the party from the same seat for the upcoming parliamentary elections, on Saturday pulled out of the poll race citing personal reasons.

"I, Ranjanben Dhananjay Bhatt, am unwilling to contest the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 due to my personal reasons," she announced on X. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress' Rohan Gupta Withdraws Candidature for Ahmedabad East LS Seat Citing Father's Medical Condition.

Ranjan Bhatt Pulls Out of Poll Race:

STORY | BJP MP and Vadodara LS seat candidate Ranjan Bhatt pulls out of poll race for 'personal reasons'

Her move comes days after banners criticising the BJP's decision to renominate her from the Vadodara Lok Sabha seat came up at different spots in the city.