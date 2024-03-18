Rohan Gupta, the Congress candidate for Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat, has withdrawn his candidature for the upcoming General Elections 2024 citing his father's serious medical condition. "Due to serious medical condition , my father is admitted in hospital and I am withdrawing my candidature for Ahmedabad east parliament seat as Congress Candidate. I will extend complete support to the new candidate nominated by party," Rohan Gupta wrote on X. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Gujarat will be held in a single phase on May 7. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress, AAP Seat-Sharing Agreement Stirs Debate in Gujarat Ahead of 2024 LS Polls.

Rohan Gupta Withdraws Candidature

Due to serious medical condition , my father is admitted in hospital and I am withdrawing my candidature for Ahmedabad east parliament seat as Congress Candidate. I will extend complete support to the new candidate nominated by party. pic.twitter.com/oPVNBd7DqV — Rohan Gupta (@rohanrgupta) March 18, 2024

