Madhya Pradesh Assembly Floor Test: Kamal Nath Meets Governor Lalji Tandon, Says Confident of Numbers

MP CM Kamal Nath (Photo Credits: PTI/File)

Bhopal, March 16: Amid the political drama in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Monday evening met Governor Lalji Tandon at the Raj Bhavan.

"I met the Governor, we discussed current political issues. I thanked him for his address in the Assembly today. I said we're ready for things within the Constitution, but we can't go outside its purview. BJP has brought in no-confidence motion. As on today, we have the numbers," Kamal Nath said after the meeting. Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon Asks Chief Minister Kamal Nath to Conduct Floor Test Tomorrow.

Earlier in the day, the Governor had written to Kamal Nath, urging him to conduct the floor test on Tuesday. If he failed to do so, it will be assumed that he didn't have the majority, thje Governor wrote.

According to the letter, the arguments put forward by Kamal Nath him in reply to an earlier letter issued by the Governor were baseless and the language used in it was not parliamentary.

The Governor in his letter told Kamal Nath that while respecting the constitutional and democratic beliefs, he should conduct a floor test and prove his majority in the Assembly by March 17 i.e. Tuesday, else "it will be assumed that you don't have a majority".