Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon Asks Chief Minister Kamal Nath to Conduct Floor Test Tomorrow

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo Credits: ANI)

Bhopal, March 16: Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon on Monday asked Chief Minister Kamal Nath to face floor test on Tuesday. Tandon's fresh directive came two days after he first asked Nath to face a floor test on Monday, after commencement of budget session of the Assembly. BJP Holding Congress MLAs in Captivity, Floor Test Not Possible: Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath to Governor Lalji Tandon.

That directive went in vain as the House was adjourned till March 26 after the state government said legislature sessions in several other states were adjourned due to the coronavirus scare.