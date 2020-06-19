Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA, Who Tested COVID-19 Positive, Casts Vote For Rajya Sabha Polls at Assembly, View Pics

Bhopal, June 19: A Congress legislator who had tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) on Friday arrived at the state assembly in Madhya Pradesh to cast his vote during the Rajya Sabha elections. Pictures shared by news agency ANI showed the Congress MLA donning a coverall suit at the state legislative assembly for casting his vote. The counting of votes for results will begin at 5 pm today. Rajya Sabha Elections 2020: Gujarat BJP MLA Kesarisinh Jesangbhai Solanki Arrives at Assembly From Hospital in Ambulance to Cast Vote.

Following the Congress legislator's visit, the state legislative assembly was sanitised. There is a contest between four candidates for the three Rajya Sabha seats in the state. Former Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki are candidates from the BJP, while the Congress has nominated former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh and Phool Singh Baraiya. Based on the number of MLAs, two BJP members and one Congress member are expected to go to Rajya Sabha. Rajya Sabha Elections 2020: How Voting Takes Place And Other Details About Biennial Polls.

Congress MLA, Who Tested COVID-19 Positive, Casts Vote in Rajya Sabha Polls in Madhya Pradesh:

Madhya Pradesh: A Congress MLA who had tested positive for #COVID19, arrives at the state legislative assembly in Bhopal to cast his vote. Voting is currently underway for three Rajya Sabha seats of the state. #RajyaSabhaElection pic.twitter.com/P8wltUu8fT — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2020

Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath also said that the party will win a seat to Rajya Sabha from the state. The comments came after he cast his vote at the state Assembly in Bhopal. "It is very clear that we will win one seat in the Rajya Sabha Election," he said. Voting for the elections to fill the vacant 18 seats in Rajya Sabha began today.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2020 01:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).