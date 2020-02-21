'CAA Not to Take Away Anyone's Citizenship, No Need To Be Afraid': Uddhav Thackeray After Meeting PM Narendra Modi

Uddhav Thackeray (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 21: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackery on Friday, February 21, supported the Citizenship Amendment Act and said that no one should be afraid of it. The Shiv Sena supremo said that he also discussed National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and cleared his stand. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Meets PM Narendra Modi for First Time Since Shiv Sena-BJP Split.

"We discussed CAA, NRC and NPR and I cleared my stand on the issue to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. No one should be afraid of Citizenship Law. This law is not to take away citizenship from anyone. However, this law is about giving citizenship to the minorities of the neighbouring countries," Uddhav Thackeray said after he and his son Aaditya Thackeray met PM Modi. Uddhav Thackeray Rules Out NRC in Maharashtra, Says 'Both Hindus And Muslims Will Face Difficulty in Proving Citizenship'.

"PM Narendra Modi has assured that there will not be a nationwide exercise to make people prove their citizenship through National Register of Citizens," Shiv Sena supremo said, adding that "the exercise of NPR is not to push someone out of the country".

Plans of nationwide NRC were announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament and was later refuted by the Centre. Earlier this month, Shah said that no decision has been taken on pan-India NRC but asserted that it was a promise of the BJP's manifesto.