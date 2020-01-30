Manohar Untwal Dies: Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Breathes His Last at 53 After Battling Prolonged Illness

BJP MLA Manohar Untwal | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Bhopal, January 30: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Madhya Pradesh, Manohar Untwal, died on Thursday after prolonged illness. The 53-year-old was undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital in Delhi, where he was admitted after suffering from brain hemorrhage. The hospital declared him dead in wee hours of the day. M Kamalam, Senior Congress Leader in Kerala, Dies at 94.

Untwal's demise has come as a major setback for the BJP. Scores of party workers gathered in Bhopal, at the party headquarters, after learning about the demise of the party legislator. The bereaved family, along with his supporters and constituency-level workers, were left in shock.

Untwal was elected as an MLA from the Agar constituency in the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections held in 2018. He had vacated his Lok Sabha membership after winning the Agar assembly seat. In the 2014 parliamentary polls, the BJP leader had succeeded in making his Lok Sabha debut, winning from Dewas constituency.

The mortal remains of Untwal are expected to be sent to Madhya Pradesh after the hospital completes the autopsy. The BJP leader's funeral is expected to be attended by top party leaders, including former state unit chief Kailash Vijayvargiya and former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.