M Kamalam, Senior Congress Leader in Kerala, Dies at 94

New Delhi, January 30: Senior Congress leader in Kerala and former state minister, M Kamalam, died on Thursday at the age of 94. The senior leader died due to age-related ailments, said reports. Kamalam died in Kozhikode and breathed her last surrounded by family. M Kamalam was the minister from 1982 to 1987. She held the post of minister of co-operatives in the Ministry. Shamsher Surjewala, Veteran Congress Leader Dies at 87.

She was a member of the sixth and seventh Kerala Legislative Assemblies. The leader also held the post of chairwoman of the Women’s Commission. Jaipal Reddy, Former Union Minister and Congress Leader, Dies at 77.

Her other achievements include: Janatha Party Calicut District Committee, Akhila Bharathiya Seva Dal State Committee, Gandhi Vinjan Vedi, Kerala State; Vice President & General Secretary, K.P.C.C; Member, National Executive, Akhila Bharathiya Sevadal, Calicut University Senate, Kerala Women’s Commission, Calicut Municipal Council.