Patna, November 2: The Narkatiaganj Vidhan Sabha Seat will go to polls in the third phase of the Bihar assembly elections 2020. According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission, polling for the third phase of the Bihar assembly elections will be held on November 7. A total of 78 seats, including Narkatiaganj, will go to polls on November 7. The results will be declared on November 10. Gaya Town Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

In Narkatiganj assembly constituency, the main electoral fight is between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Congress's incumbent MLA Vinay Varma has been renominated by the party. The BJP has fielded Rashmi Varma. A total of 20 candidates are in the electoral fray. For the third phase of Bihar polls, the last date of filing nomination papers was October 20. Nominations were scrutinised on October 21. The last date for withdrawal was October 23. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: 5 Key Takeaways From IANS-C Voter Opinion Poll Results.

While the Congress has formed an alliance called Mahagathbandhan or grand alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Left parties, the BJP and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) are contesting polls together. The BJP is contesting 121 seats, while its ally JD(U) got 122 seats. As per the seat-sharing agreement of Mahagathbandhan, the RJD is contesting 121 seats, Congress 70 and Left parties have been allotted 29 seats.

The Bihar assembly elections 2020 are taking place in three phases – October 28, November 3 and November 7. Counting of votes will be held on November 10. The JDU-BJP combine has been projected as winner by at least two opinion polls.

