Mumbai, November 23: With the Mahayuti poised for a landslide victory the Maharashtra elections, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said the coalition does not have a definitive formula that the party bagging the most seats will get the chief minister's post. He said the poll trends were in favour of the Mahayuti because of his flagship initiative, the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

Early trends have indicated that the Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, will retain the power in Maharashtra. Speaking to reporters, Shinde said, "I thank all my ladki bahins (dear sisters) in the state and the brothers who voted in large numbers for us. The voting trend is an endorsement of our work." "Every section of society voted for us because of our development efforts. The public has noticed our work and responded through their ballots," he said, adding that this outcome has increased their responsibility.

Shinde emphasised that his government always had a pro-people approach, which is why it is on its way to record a landslide victory, and he outlined the administration's commitment to development projects and welfare schemes. A key factor in the election's outcome was the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, which provides Rs 1,500 to eligible women. Shinde referred to this initiative as a "major game changer" for the state elections. He further said the Mahayuti did not have a definitive formula that the party winning the most seats will get the chief minister post.

"At this time, no definitive formula has been established. Senior leaders from the three parties, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP's national president J P Nadda, will discuss and decide the matter," he said. Earlier in the day, BJP legislator Pravin Darekar demanded that Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis be appointed the next chief minister. In the alliance, the party that secures the highest number of seats will be entitled to get the chief minister's post, he asserted.

The chief minister thanked PM Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah for their support and congratulated party workers from the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the NCP for their efforts. Shinde expressed uncertainty about whether an official leader of the opposition would emerge. "The opposition parties wasted time abusing us while we continued working," he said, reiterating that the people had responded positively to his administration.