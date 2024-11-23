Mumbai, November 23: On Saturday afternoon as the Mahayuti alliance crossed the halfway mark in counting of votes of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde said that the credit should go to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Tawde reaffirmed Prime Minister Modi's enduring popularity in Maharashtra, stating that it remains a key factor in the state's political landscape.

He said that the BJP's ambitious slogan of "400 Paar" in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections made the voters overconfident, but reassured that the situation is now being addressed. Speaking to mediapersons in Mumbai this morning, Tawde said that the Mahayuti already crossed the halfway mark in Maharashtra as a result of the indirect and direct benefits and schemes provided by the government in the state. Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP Registers First Win As Kalidas Kolambkar Retains Wadala Seat.

"Indirect schemes that include infrastructure, agriculture, and water management, focusing on long-term development and sustainability. Meanwhile, direct benefit schemes like the Ladki Behna Yojana and Kisan Samman Nidhi provide direct financial support to beneficiaries," he said. Tawde also expressed another reason for the public favouring Mahayuti. "There was anger against Sanjay Raut for allegedly undermining the strategy. Additionally, there was frustration also over deliberate alliances with anti-Hindu elements," he said.

"A silent message of "vote jihad" was also present, and the ulemas' press conference proved costly for the Maha Vikas Aghadi," he said. Also he further added, "Rahul ji should have said atleast something about Savarkar, but he didn't say that as he was thinking that this might reduce the number of their minority votes." Meanwhile, in trends posted at 1 pm by the Election Commission in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Mahayuti alliance has crossed the crucial majority mark. It secured a lead in 221 seats and is likely heading towards a landslide victory. Celebrations have already begun at the BJP's Mumbai office.

As per trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in 125 seats, driving the charge in Maharashtra. The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena (SHS) follows closely with 56 seats. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, is leading in 39 seats, while the Rashtriya Yuva Swabhiman Party (RSHYVSWBHM) is leading in 1 seat. Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is trailing, with a lead in 51 seats. Phoolpur Clash: BJP Leads by 5,000 Votes, BSP Agents Accuse Fraud, Chairs and Tables Broken During Heated Confrontation (Watch Video).

The Indian National Congress (INC), part of the MVA, is leading in 20 seats. The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leading in 18 seats, and the Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) is leading in 12 seats. The Samajwadi Party (SP) too is in the lead at 2 seats. In addition, the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Jan Surajya Shakti (JSS), and Peasants And Workers Party of India (PWPI) are all leading in1 seats each.

Other minor parties, including Swatantra Bharat Paksha (STBP), Indian Secular Largest Assembly of Maharashtra (DISECL), CPI(M), Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi (BVA), and Rajarshi Shahu Vikas Aghadi (RSVA) are leading in 1 seat each. Additionally, 5 independent candidates (IND) are leading in their respective constituencies. In response to the results, Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut said, "This cannot be the decision of the people of Maharashtra. We know what the people of Maharashtra want."His comments were met by criticism from the BJP with party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla lashing out at the Aghadi alliance.

"When anyone loses, they start making excuses for their defeat. In Maharashtra, we have worked for the poor, upliftment of women and enhancing the heritage of farmers. Today, the government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi is going to be formed in Maharashtra with a huge majority," he said. As the Sena-BJP-NCP celebrate all eyes will now be on who will assume the post of CM of the state.

